FINALLY: Calvin and Hobbes deemed dated, problematic.
What are you doing that an AI couldn’t do? Type “10 Ways Calvin and Hobbes Has Aged Poorly” into an AI text generator and it will spit out an article similar to yours in seconds…
When you write such a lazy and opportunistic piece, you’re also conditioning readers to expect that sort of prose. You’re conditioning them to expect the kind of regurgitated pablum that a text generator could produce on demand. You’re contributing to your own redundancy, Lukas, and to the redundancy of what we love to do… If you want an image of a future we should try to avoid, imagine a text generator producing mirthless moralistic listicles — forever.
Not to mention, getting into territory where the Babylon Bee has probably gone before:
Shot: CNN Condemns D-Day Soldiers For Lack Of Diversity.
—Headline, the Babylon Bee, February 1st, 2020.
Chaser: University to remove World War II murals because they show too many white people.
—Headline, the College Fix, September 8th, 2020.