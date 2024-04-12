FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY [VIP]: Dad Dishes Out Some Rough Justice at Disney World. “It’s time for your much-needed break from the serious news, and this week we have Florida Man’s well-deserved Disney World beating, the birthday girl who swears she only had one shot of tequila, and Ireland Man’s revealing court appearance.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.