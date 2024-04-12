I’M GUESSING IT’S THE COVERUP AND THE CRIME:
JUST IN: Reporter Catherine Herridge testifies that CBS News locked her out of the building and seized all her files, says she was working with sources to "expose government corruption."
Nothing at all going on here, folks.
"CBS News’ decision to seize my reporting records… pic.twitter.com/XDuQEjyHcd
That the mainstream media has gotten so blatant about being the state’s willing tool makes me wonder if they’re confident in their untouchability or just foolish.