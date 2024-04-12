YOU DON’T SAY: Divider-in-Chief: Voters Don’t Think Biden Has United the Country. “The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 70% of Likely U.S. Voters believe America is now more divided than it was before the 2020 election. That’s up from 66% when we asked the same question in April 2022. Just nine percent (9%) now think the country has become more united since Biden’s election, while 19% say it has remained about the same.”