UNEXPECTEDLY: California just hiked minimum wage for fast food workers. Some restaurants are replacing them with kiosks. “The law also creates a fast food council, a first of its kind in the US, with representatives from both the restaurant industry and workers, who can increase the wage annually for the rest of the decade, in pace with inflation or up to 3.5%, whichever is higher. This council can also recommend standards for fast food worker safety, as well as work with existing state agencies to investigate issues like wage theft.”

It isn’t just becoming too expensive to hire human workers, it’s becoming too much of a pain.