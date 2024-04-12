BYRON YORK: Growing Latino support for border wall, strict enforcement.

Given that, if the point of polling Latino voters is to gauge their views on people coming illegally to the U.S. from Latin countries, that’s not the way things are today. These days, illegal crossers are entering the U.S. from everywhere. Perhaps that is contributing to the changing views of Latino Americans toward border security.

In any event, Latino Americans are an important voting bloc, and in the 2024 presidential election, it appears they are moving more toward Trump than Biden.