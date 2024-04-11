DECLINE IS A CHOICE:

The share of all US tech-industry jobs that are located in California has now fallen to some of the lowest levels in a decade, dropping a full percentage point over the last year alone pic.twitter.com/zlMwj8MdBQ — Joey Politano 🏳️‍🌈 (@JosephPolitano) April 7, 2024

The risk to California isn’t that tech giants like Apple, Alphabet, or Meta will leave. It’s that the firms that end up displacing the Bay Area giants will be from Austin or one of the other, faster-growing tech centers.