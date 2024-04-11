SKYNET BLUFFS: AI Can Pretend To Be Stupider Than It Really Is, Scientists Find.

“Thanks to psycholinguistics, we have a relatively comprehensive understanding of what children are capable of at various ages,” Marklová told the outlet. “In particular, the theory of mind plays a significant role, as it explores the inner world of the child and is not easily emulated by observing simple statistical patterns.”

With a children-oriented theory of mind as a backdrop, the researcher and her colleagues at Charles University in Prague sought to determine if LLMs like OpenAI’s GPT-4 “can pretend to be less capable than they are.”

To figure that out, the mostly-Czech research team instructed the models to act like a child between the progressive ages of one to six years when giving responses. When put through a battery of more than 1,000 trials and cognitive tests, these “simulated child personas” did indeed seem to be advancing much the same as children those ages do — and, ultimately, demonstrated that the models can pretend to be less intelligent than they are.

“Large language models,” Marklová concluded, “are capable of feigning lower intelligence than they possess.”