21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Asking AI Life’s Big Questions. How much milk should I buy? What should I do with my gun? Can I do cocaine with God?

You

They’re telling me I’m going to meet God now! I am so excited!

ChatGPT

As an AI language model, I’m not equipped to offer any specific information about the afterlife or whether there is a god. The nature of the afterlife, if it exists, is a topic of much debate and speculation among different cultures and belief systems. Some believe in an afterlife as a continuation of the individual’s consciousness or soul, while others believe in a more abstract concept of spiritual energy or reincarnation. Ultimately, it is up to your own beliefs and interpretations.

You

God is shorter than I imagined.

ChatGPT

It’s important to remember that our preconceived notions of what God looks like are often shaped by cultural and religious influences. In reality, God may not have a physical form at all. The idea of God is often represented as an omnipotent, omniscient being beyond human understanding. So, if you’re experiencing a meeting with God in your afterlife, it’s possible that it’s in a form that you may not expect.

You

He’s offering me cocaine. Is that legal in the afterlife?

ChatGPT

As an AI language model, I cannot give legal advice on the afterlife. However, in many cultures and belief systems, drug use is not considered acceptable behavior, even in the afterlife. Additionally, it’s important to consider the potential consequences of drug use, even in the afterlife, as it may have negative effects on your spiritual journey or experience. Ultimately, the decision is up to you.

You

So you’re saying it’s okay to do lines with God?

ChatGPT

As an AI language model, I don’t have personal beliefs or opinions, but it’s important to remember that drug use can have negative consequences, even in the afterlife. Additionally, it’s not clear what the rules and norms of the afterlife are, as it is a subject of much speculation and debate. Ultimately, it’s up to you to make your own choices and evaluate the potential consequences.