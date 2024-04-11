21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Survey Shows Gen Z Is Shifting Toward Non-Monogamy, But Will It Work Long-Term?

Gwyneth Paltrow has quite the dating résumé.

The actress has been married to TV writer and director Brad Falchuk since 2018. But before that, she dated a who’s who of Hollywood leading men. Over the years, Paltrow has been linked to Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Luke Wilson. She was also married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin for 13 years.

But Paltrow is making it clear that none of these relationships overlapped.

During an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) Q&A on her Instagram Story last week, the 51-year-old was asked, “Have you ever considered a poly relationship?”

“No thanks!” Paltrow responded. “Not for me but have no judgment. I’m a one man kinda gal.”

Think of polyamory as an open relationship — one where all parties involved mutually agree to have multiple sexual or romantic partners.

As a happily married woman, I’m with Gwyneth on this one. It’s a firm hell no from me. But apparently, it’s just because we’re old.

OK, I’m not really old — I’m in my 30s. But dating looks a whole lot different now than it did even 10 or 15 years ago.