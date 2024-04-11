ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Watch: Wild Moment As Anti-Israel Student Disrupts Dinner at Dean’s Home, Things Go South Very Quickly.

There was a wild scene at the home of UC Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky and his wife Professor Catherine Fisk on April 9.

But this is Berkeley and George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley has a great comment on that.

We now have a culture of disruption that has been consistently fostered by academics and administrators on our campuses. When asked “why the home of a dean?,” these students would likely shrug and answer “why not?” In that sense, this is the ultimate example of the chickens literally coming home to roost. These students have been enabled for years into believing that such acts of disruption are commendable and that others must yield in the cancellation of events. For weeks, they demanded that these dinners be halted despite other students wanting to attend. In that sense, the appearance in an actual home is alarming, but hardly unexpected in our current environment.

That’s exactly right. They may realize now how out of hand it’s gotten but it’s a bit late.