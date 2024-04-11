O.J. SIMPSON DIES OF CANCER AT AGE 76, FAMILY SAYS: “Simpson, whose life as an American sports hero quickly turned when he was charged with the 1994 murder of his wife and her friend, died on Wednesday at the age of 76, his family announced on social media.”

UPDATE: Found via Joel Engel, the New York Times’ obit for Simpson contains this showstopping moment:

O.J. Simpson, who ran to fame on the football field, made fortunes as a Black all-American in movies, advertising and television, and was acquitted of killing his former wife and her friend in a 1995 trial in Los Angeles that mesmerized the nation, died on Wednesday. He was 76. The cause was cancer, his family announced on social media. The announcement did not say where he died. A jury in the murder trial, which held up a cracked mirror to Black and white America, cleared Mr. Simpson, but the case ruined his world.

As Engel replies, “Nicole and Ron slaughtered. O.J.’s world ruined.”

Meanwhile, at America’s Newspaper of Record: O.J. Simpson Excited For God To Tell Him Who Real Killer Was.