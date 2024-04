WE USED TO BE A PROPER COUNTRY:

I’ve discovered the computer commands to fire grenades from mortars on the moon*. (From the Apollo Flight Ops manual) *This is literally true. https://t.co/EXiAiBdtNN pic.twitter.com/oqZtjF1D13 — Tim Hamilton (@TSHamiltonAstro) April 10, 2024

If the Soviets had made it to the Moon, it looks like we weren’t going to put up with any of their crap.