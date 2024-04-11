I’M PLEASANTLY SURPRISED THAT NBC PUT “HEROIC” IN THE HEADLINE: Idaho woman, 85, fatally shot home intruder in ‘heroic’ act of self-defense.
An 85-year-old Idaho woman shot and killed an intruder in her home in what a county prosecutor called “one of the most heroic acts of self-preservation I have ever heard of.”
Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley said in a case review that the woman, identified Wednesday as Christine Jenneiahn, acted in self-defense and ruled it was a case of justifiable homicide.
“That Christine survived this encounter is truly incredible,” Jolley wrote. “Her grit, determination, and will to live appear to be what saved her that night.”
Well, that and her .357 Magnum.