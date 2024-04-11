I’M PLEASANTLY SURPRISED THAT NBC PUT “HEROIC” IN THE HEADLINE: Idaho woman, 85, fatally shot home intruder in ‘heroic’ act of self-defense.

An 85-year-old Idaho woman shot and killed an intruder in her home in what a county prosecutor called “one of the most heroic acts of self-preservation I have ever heard of.”

Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley said in a case review that the woman, identified Wednesday as Christine Jenneiahn, acted in self-defense and ruled it was a case of justifiable homicide.

“That Christine survived this encounter is truly incredible,” Jolley wrote. “Her grit, determination, and will to live appear to be what saved her that night.”