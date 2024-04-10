GETTING RE-ELECTED: For some of the California Senators I’m trying to discourage from putting ACA7 on the ballot, following my advice seems like simple prudence. Their constituents hated Proposition 16, and ACA7 is just a Proposition 16 with a thin disguise.

@MHurtadoCA @senator_hurtado This is a map of the counties where Proposition 16 won and lost. In Kern County, 72% of voters were AGAINST, in Kings, 73.8% were AGAINST, in Tulare, 71.9% were AGAINST. ACA7 is just Prop 16 redux. Please vote NO. pic.twitter.com/B66qgSvc3s — No on ACA-7 (@NoACA7) April 10, 2024

It seems kind of suicidal for a politician to go against that many of their constituents. But who knows what motivates these politicians? My colleagues and I will keep giving them good reasons to vote NO, and we’ll see what happens.