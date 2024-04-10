YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: After Being Completely Exposed By Its Own Editor, NPR Responds in the Worst Possible Fashion.

The NPR article responding to Berliner goes on to miss the point yet again by bragging about how four out of 10 staffers are “people of color.” In recent years, NPR has greatly enhanced the percentage of people of color in its workforce and its executive ranks. Four out of 10 staffers are people of color; nearly half of NPR’s leadership team identifies as Black, Asian or Latino. It’s like talking to a wall. They just can’t grasp how stocking the newsroom with DEI hires instead of hires based on actual viewpoint diversity could possibly lead to the outcome Berliner exposed in his piece. Former NPR CEO John Lansing, who resigned a month prior to this writing, defended his tenure this way. “The philosophy is: Do you want to serve all of America and make sure it sounds like all of America, or not?” Lansing, who stepped down last month, says in response to Berliner’s piece. “I’d welcome the argument against that.” Sure, I’ll provide the argument against that. DEI does not “make sure it sounds like all of America” because left-wing ideologies are naturally self-selective. In practice, diversity quotas as produced by organizations like NPR create bubbles where only those who agree with DEI in the first place have their opinions heard and published. Thus, you get the insane bias and censorship demonstrated by NPR. Naturally, no lessons will be learned and Berliner, who is himself a left-wing Democrat, will be cast into the abyss for speaking the truth. Meanwhile, NPR’s ratings will continue to flatline all while looking to the federal government for hand-outs. The cycle repeats.

As Don Surber adds, responding to Berliner’s article at Bari Weiss’ Free Press: DEI opens a liberal’s eyes.

The goal is not to diversify views because the MGIPOC and the LGBTQIA selected are all socialists. The goal is to convert the rest of the MGIPOC and LGBTQIA. The biggest selling point to the MGIPOC and LGBTQIA is that white people caused all their problems, particularly the straight men. He pointed out that the union contract with NPR is a tool for DEI. Berliner said, “In essence, this means the NPR union, of which I am a dues-paying member, has ensured that advocacy groups are given a seat at the table in determining the terms and vocabulary of our news coverage.” Well, well, well, what do we have here? A white boy is complaining about paying union dues to make it harder for a white boy to make it at NPR. They say a conservative is a liberal who has been mugged. We will see how true that is because DEI just mugged Uri Berliner.

Berliner claims that “It’s true NPR has always had a liberal bent, but during most of my tenure here, an open-minded, curious culture prevailed. We were nerdy, but not knee-jerk, activist, or scolding.” Fair enough on that last point — “scolding” would require dropping the famously tepid NPR announcer voice, if only temporarily. But the rest of those boasts seem ridiculous to anyone who hadn’t already drunk the leftist Kool-Aid pre-Trump. At Power Line, Steve Hayward links to a hilarious 1993 article by Glenn Garvin. The references are of their time, but the point is made nonetheless: How Do I Hate NPR? Let Me Count the Ways.