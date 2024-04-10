IT’S 1965 ALL OVER AGAIN:

Both the Vietnam anti-war movement and today’s growing anti-Israel war movement started on college campuses. They were galvanized by narratives of oppression. In 1965 it was the South Vietnamese who were allegedly oppressed by rich landlords and corrupt generals. Now in the Holy Land it is the alleged one-sided, unilateral oppression of one religious community by another.

In both wars, the issue to be decided by blood and iron is sovereignty: who will rule the land? Vietnamese Communists or Vietnamese Nationalists? Palestinians or Jews?

But what may start on campus can spread to embroil the body politic. In 1972 the movement against the war in Vietnam took over the Democratic Party under the leadership of George McGovern. Now it seems the anti-Israel movement is similarly gaining strength in the very same Party, causing President Joe Biden to backtrack on his previous support for Israel.

Following the dissemination modality of the anti-Vietnam War movement, consider the current article by Jon Hoffman of the Cato Institute titled: “Israel Is a Strategic Liability for the United States.” The anti-Vietnam War movement precursor was the March 25, 1964 speech (expanded later into a book) by Senator William Fulbright with the title “Old Myths and New Realities”.

In a similar vein, Hoffman suggests that we turn away from “old myths” to seriously consider “new realities” in our relationship with Israel asking: “What exactly the United States gets in return for this unidirectional relationship remains unclear.”

He seeks to weaken the hold on us of the “old” narrative: “Proponents claim that unfaltering support is critical for the advancement of U.S. interests in the Middle East. Sen. Lindsey Graham, for example, once referred to Israel as the “eyes and ears of America” in the region. While intelligence-sharing may have some strategic value, the past five months of war in Gaza have made clear the numerous negative effects of the relationship, namely how Washington’s emphatic embrace of Israel has undermined its strategic position in the Middle East while damaging its global image.”

Today, the toxic “from the River to the Sea” narrative is collecting adherents thanks to a powerful ancient prejudice – antisemitism. That pernicious narrative about Jews proposes that they are always outsiders, on their own, not deserving of our sympathy, or “ally-ship.”

What conflates the two antiwar narratives of 1965 and 2024 is a mythos about the compelling morality of liberation coupled with a false narrative about who is oppressed. Those who are said to be oppressed need liberation and so to support them is righteous. End of analysis.