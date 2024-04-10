DON’T GET COCKY BUT DO POP SOME CORN: Late-Night Panic: Biden Could Lose to Trump!

Now, with the Biden-Trump rematch heading our way, some of late-night TV’s biggest stars are getting nervous.

Some might say panicky. Why?

The polls suggest the former President might just beat the current President come November. We’re a long way from November, but at the moment the late-night crowd isn’t happy with the state of the race.

Let’s start with Stephen Colbert, who literally joined a Biden fundraiser late last month fearing a second Trump term. The far-Left host is trying to drag President Biden over the finish line one more time.

To do so, he’s demanding Israel stop fighting back against the ghouls who tortured, raped and killed more than a thousand innocent Israeli citizens on Oct. 7. That plays into Biden’s hands, of course. The Democrat is losing his base for supporting Israel six months into the current war.

Remember, Colbert hosts a comedy talk show. He’s not a pundit or an advisor to Team Biden. He just looks and sounds like one, routinely abandoning any pretense of comedy in the process.

His fellow late-night Leftist Seth Meyers is even worse on that front.