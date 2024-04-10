KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Can the GOP Finally Figure Out GOTV? “Elections are about more than issues though. They’re about how well individual campaigns and national parties execute the fundamentals. I will freely admit that I’ve had my frustrations over the years with how the Grand Old Party goes about that. The party was particularly awful under Ronna Romney McDaniel’s extended reign of ineptitude.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.