I LIKE THE CUT OF HIS JIB: DeSantis signs law targeting package and retail thieves.

The new law would make it so any package stolen that is valued between $40 and $750 is a third degree felony. It also makes it a second degree felony if the property stolen is taken from more than 20 homes.

Additionally, the legislation establishes a first degree misdemeanor if the property stolen is valued at less than $40.

Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, sponsored the bill, HB 549. Sen. Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, carried the Senate version.

DeSantis emphasized during a press conference that Florida is a law and order state that proudly punishes crime, particularly retail theft.