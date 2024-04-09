IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: David Hogg Group Hit With Allegations Over Spending Practices and Policies. “The conservative sites allege that the group spent ‘only about $263,000 on its stated mission of electing candidates from Generation Z to office combined with donations to other Democrat Party committees and groups—and instead spent more than $1.4 million on disbursements to themselves for payroll and to political consulting firms and legal fees, in addition to travel and entertainment expenses like hotels, flights, and meals.'”