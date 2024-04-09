SHOT: California McDonald’s franchisee mulls reducing hours, lifting prices to offset $20 minimum wage.

Scott Rodrick said he’s had to rethink his business strategy in the wake of the new law, which went into effect April 1 and has spurred some of his fast-food rivals to raise menu prices.

“There is more than extraordinary labor costs stressing restaurant P&Ls right now,” Rodrick, whose 18 McDonald’s are located in northern California, told Business Insider.

“The same grocery inflation that consumers at home worry about is also worrying restaurants just as a basket of groceries.”

“So what I’m really dealing with, outside of the historical pace of things, is this double-barrel shotgun of backdoor food costs and now labor going off and leaving a brutal mark on my unit profitability,” he added.

Rodrick had already lifted his prices between 5% and 7% between January and March in anticipation of the California law going into effect

“The appetite that my customers have for price increases is not unlimited,” he said.