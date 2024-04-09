DISPATCHES FROM ABC NEWS: Sunny Hostin Blames Climate Change For Solar Eclipse.

The View cohost Sunny Hostin believes that Monday’s solar eclipse, which has been known for decades when the exact date and time it would take place, only happened because of climate change.

Oh, did I say decades?

Sorry – I meant THOUSANDS of years in advance thanks to what is known as the Saros Series. A three-second Google search taught me that, but let’s not let facts get in the way of her spewing her cup of BS.

Hostin With Her Most Insane Rant Yet

“We’ve got a solar eclipse, we’ve got an earthquake… also, I learned that cicadas are coming!” Hostin said, as she didn’t have the time to do a quick Google pronunciation lookup of how to actually pronounce cicadas since she butchered that as well.

“Si-CAH-Dahs ar coming!” Hostin said again, prompting Whoopi Goldberg to correct her as “Si-CAY-Duhs” and the TV control room executive producer probably throwing their hands up in the air.

It didn’t stop there though. “For the first time in a hundred years or so [the cicadas are coming], for the first time in many, many years actually” before Whoopi then had to cut Hostin off again. “No, no. Every 17 years this happens,” Goldberg cut in as if she was back filming Sister Act and scolding a student.

“That’s not what I read,”noting before then brilliantly… and I mean brilliantly, saying the solar eclipse, earthquake and cicadas “would lead [people] to believe that climate change is happening.”

… I’m sorry, what?