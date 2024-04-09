WITH MALICE AFORETHOUGHT: Here’s How Biden’s EV Agenda Will Take From The Poor And Give To The Rich. “EVs benefit from direct subsidies, such as the IRA’s $7,500 consumer tax credit, but they also will increasingly benefit from a hidden cross-subsidy whereby manufacturers drop their prices and offset those losses by boosting prices of ICE vehicles, experts explained to the DCNF.”
