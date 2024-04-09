NORFOLK SOUTHERN REACHES $600 MILLION SETTLEMENT IN EAST PALESTINE TRAIN-DERAILMENT SUIT:

Norfolk Southern announced Tuesday it reached a $600 million settlement agreement to resolve all class-action lawsuits within a 20-mile radius of the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment last year.

The settlement, if approved by a court, would result in compensation to individuals and small businesses impacted by the train derailment, and it would resolve personal-injury claims from within 10 miles of the incident. Norfolk Southern is not admitting guilt as part of the settlement.

“The agreement is designed to provide finality and flexibility for settlement class members. Individuals and businesses will be able to use compensation from the settlement in any manner they see fit to address potential adverse impacts from the derailment,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement.

Norfolk Southern has provided over $100 million in community assistance to East Palestine and the surrounding areas to help residents recover from the train derailment. The plaintiffs of the class-action lawsuit said in a court filing Tuesday they will be filing a motion to have the judge approve the settlement within ten days, CNN reported.