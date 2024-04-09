CLEANIN’ UP THE TOWN: Dolton trustees hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as special investigator.

Dolton trustees have hired former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as a special investigator, to be paid $400 an hour and tasked with probing spending habits of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Henyard is likely to veto the action as illegal, and a letter from an attorney for the village threatened trustees with a lawsuit if they proceeded to hire Lightfoot.

The former mayor and former assistant U.S. attorney starts work Tuesday, probing what the trustees said is “excessive and unauthorized use of village funds” by Henyard that has resulted in Dolton having a deficit of more than $5 million.

There was loud clapping and cheering from an audience of approximately 200 residents after Lightfoot’s hiring was approved by four trustees who are at odds with Henyard and have repeatedly clashed with the mayor. Henyard and two other trustees did not attend Monday’s meeting.

Trustees also want Lightfoot to investigate a May 2023 trip to Las Vegas by Henyard, two village trustees and some village employees.