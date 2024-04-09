KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: A Refreshing Moment of Sanity in Women’s College Sports. “My daughter ran cross country and track in high school and college. Her collegiate career just ended in 2020. This kind of stuff wasn’t even on our radar then. She spent her high school years competing in Southern California, where one might expect to have encountered an early transgender infiltration into sports. It never came up.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.