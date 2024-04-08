FIRST, DENVER REINTRODUCED WOLVES OVER RURAL OBJECTIONS. THEN THEY DENIED RESPONSIBILITY: As Colorado wildlife agency claims it is not to blame for wolf kills, ranchers threaten future partnerships.

While CPW officials said they are not to blame for what has transpired since the wolves were reintroduced in Colorado, state ranchers have argued that is not entirely true.

Davis and his staff told the House Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee last fall they would do everything possible not to bring “problem” wolves to Colorado.

In fact, the state of Oregon reported that half of the 10 wolves sent to Colorado came from packs that attacked livestock eight times in 2023 alone. Two of those attacks took place last May, killing one five-week-old calf and injuring two four-to-six-week-old calves.

As ranchers prepare for calving season, which will continue from March through June, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges nonlethal options for dealing with problem wolves.

The agency has also pledged to hire range riders to patrol ranches.

However, with 1,800 square miles and 70 ranches in Grand County, questions have surfaced about whether those range riders would be in the same part of the county as the wolves and if the agency is notifying ranchers when wolves are nearby.

The agency’s black eye isn’t only about wolves.

Lawmakers have sharply criticized the agency over its failure to communicate plans with ranchers and continued delay in coming up with a definition of “chronic depredation.”

On April 3, the agency advocated for a bill to add rare plants and invertebrates to species that may be studied and conserved during a hearing before the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.