FASCISM, STRAIGHT UP: Letitia James to Start Seizing Trump’s Properties. “On April 1, Trump submitted a $175 million bond to prevent the seizure of his assets by New York Attorney General Letitia James during his appeal of a civil fraud ruling. However, the court’s filing system rejected the bond shortly afterward due to missing paperwork, including a ‘current financial statement.'”

Seizing properties on a technicality ought to do wonders for New York’s business climate.