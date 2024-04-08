KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: What a Miserable Difference Six Months Can Make. “Dumpster fire. Train wreck. There are a variety of tried and true phrases to describe this period of painful Biden havoc in which we live. In reality, it’s more like being caught in the midst of competing dumpster fires and train wrecks, and there’s no place to hide. There also seems to be an endless supply of burning dumpsters and wrecking trains.”