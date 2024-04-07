I HAD BEEN ASSURED THAT MOUTH-BREATHING RED-STATERS DIDN’T HAVE THE ATTENTION SPAN TO MAINTAIN A BOYCOTT: On National Beer Day 2024, the US is drinking more Modelo than Bud Light as NA brews rise. “Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light in May 2023 amidst a backlash from conservative consumers after the Bud Light brand’s collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote a contest for March Madness. This year, Bud Light sales are down 28% from a year ago.”