BIDENOMICS IN ONE LESSON: From skipping meals to working more to even moving in with Mom and Dad: Here’s how Americans are trying to afford housing. “More than 42 million households spent more than 30% of their income on housing in 2022, the latest available data shows, making them what many call “cost-burdened.” It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Home prices and rents skyrocketed during the pandemic-fueled housing boom; the former are still setting all-time highs, while the latter have fallen slightly. Mortgage rates reached a more than two-decade high last year, but have come down too. Incomes, on the other hand, haven’t kept up. So people are making sacrifices.”