THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS PROCEEDING APACE HAS JUMPED TO LUDICROUS SPEED: Wait, The Biden Administration Is Going to Label Jewish Goods Now? Sounds Pretty Hitlerian.

So, does anyone have a history book in the Biden White House? Because this policy is a public relations nightmare. The Biden administration and the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are beyond strained due to the Gaza War. The Biden White House wants the war to end since it’s causing domestic issues, namely that scores of young voters and Muslim Americans are giving the president and the Democrats grief over their support for Israel. Jerusalem is going to continue its ground war against Hamas in the region—Biden can choke on it.

Israel has offered numerous ceasefire agreements since the last failed humanitarian pause; Hamas has rejected all of them. Then, this White House gets huffy that Israel doesn’t stop their offensive operations against the genocidal terror group that’s dominated the Gaza Strip for over 20 years. Democrats on the Hill are now mulling cutting off new arms to Israel or at least applying conditions for new aid. That’s bad, but what’s even worse is this plan to label Jewish goods that come from the West Bank. Will they have yellow stars on the packages? It’s a Hitlerian throwback and a move that should cause an uproar (via Financial Times)[.]