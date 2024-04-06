I TOO AM SADLY UNABLE TO STOP IT: Michigan mayor says he’s been asked to stop the eclipse.

There’s only one incorporated city in Michigan that‘s even going to see totality during the Great American eclipse, Luna Pier, which is just a little north of Toledo.

Like many small cities, Luna Pier is worried that they’ll be overrun with sun watchers.

So much so, that Jim Gardner says people have asked him to stop the eclipse from happening.

I’ve been told that I need to stop this eclipse and I do not have the authority to do that. So yes, people are really concerned. But we’re just trying to prepare them.

That’s an odd request and an odder response.

What does mayoral authority have to do with an astronomical event?