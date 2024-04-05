KAROL MARKOWICZ: Believe data, not activists: Transgenderism among kids is mostly a fad.

Leaked documents last month from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health found some doctors don’t think disclosing potential risks is necessary.

As The Post reported, practitioners believe telling a 14-year-old about possible fertility consequences is like talking to a “blank wall.”

A child psychologist said it’s “out of their developmental range to understand the extent to which some of these medical interventions are impacting them.”

If children can’t understand the medical consequences of an entirely elective procedure that isn’t necessary to benefit their health or save their life, perhaps it’s best not to do it?

This shouldn’t be controversial.