TALCUM X GAINS COMPETITION: ‘World’s sexiest albino’ posed as BLM leader to steal nearly $500k through fake charity, prosecutors.

An activist who calls himself the “world’s sexiest albino” is on trial this week after allegedly conning nearly $500,000 from donors through a reportedly phony Black Lives Matter charitable group he established.

The FBI arrested Sir Maejor Page, 35, back in 2020 after a complaint detailed how he fraudulently utilized a Black Lives Matter non-profit organization “by way of misrepresentations and by posing as a Black Lives Matter leader.”

Page, who is also known as Tyree Conyers-Page, began his trial on Tuesday stemming from federal charges of wire fraud, one count of concealment money laundering and two counts of money laundering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges back in 2021 and has seen his trial repeatedly pushed back, including in August, before it kicked off this week.

Authorities detailed that in 2018, Page set up a bank account called “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta Inc.,” and also set up a social media page, “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta,” as a supposed charitable foundation and listed the group on GoFundMe, the FBI said in 2020.