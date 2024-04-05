DEVELOPING: Earthquake hits NYC! 4.8 magnitude quake rattles the Big Apple as thousands — as far as Philly and New Jersey* — report feeling tremors inside ‘shaking buildings.’
Yes, that will happen, when its epicenter was in Lebanon, New Jersey.
Fortunately though:
I AM FINE
— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024
If you see this man, follow up to freedom!
New Yorkers: I know the city is about to descend into utter chaos because of this tiny earthquake. So, if you see this man, follow him. He will get you to safety. pic.twitter.com/mwki9gUefn
— James Pethokoukis ⏩️⤴️ (@JimPethokoukis) April 5, 2024