THE LEFT MEANS TO KEEP POWER BY WHATEVER MEANS NECESSARY: Drain the Swamp? Not So Fast. “To keep the bureaucracy in place and functioning even without a progressive president, the Biden-Harris administration has issued a new rule that will make it difficult for Trump to clean house during his second term and for conservatives to remake the federal government as some have claimed they would like to do. The rule will not make the process of firing civil service employees impossible, but it will make the process longer.”