HMM: IDF halts leave for combat troops, intel chief warns ‘worst is yet to come.’

The IDF on Thursday said it has halted leave for all combat units after an Israeli airstrike that killed an Iranian general in Damascus earlier this week drew threats of retaliation.

“In accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused for all IDF combat units,” the IDF said in a statement. “The IDF is at war, and the deployment of forces is under continuous assessment according to requirements.”

On Wednesday, the IDF said it would call up reservists to bolster the IAF’s air defenses.

The decisions come amid heightened tensions in Israel and increasing threats by Iran in the wake of an alleged Israeli strike in Syria, which killed senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi.