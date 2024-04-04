THERE’S CONTEXT BUT THEN THERE’S CONTEXT-CONTEXT:

WOW. Instagram has labeled the video of Democrats calling for political v*olence as "Missing Context." It's literally on video in their own words… I'm sure their "independent fact-checkers" are totally impartial and not biased at all. Unlike Instagram, people on X can freely… pic.twitter.com/UHw4Wp84ip — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 4, 2024

In any case, you know which direction the so-called fact-checkers lean.

But Twitter/X’s Community Notes have made that platform a must-read again.