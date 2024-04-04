BACK AND TO THE LEFT, BACK AND TO THE LEFT: If You Want to Gauge the Democrats’ Lurch Toward the Left, Read This Thread About Bill Clinton.

‘William Jefferson Clinton was a moderate Republican’ isn’t a new criticism of the former president—Michael Moore lobbed it in his book “Stupid White Men” years ago. Still, some pollsters and data crunchers have used it to analyze the former president, as his 1996 landslide was far from a foregone conclusion after the 1994 Republican Revolution. People thought this Slick Willy was dead in the water, and he might have been if it weren’t for Dick Morris’ triangulation overhaul concerning policy. In short, it eschewed far-left tendencies and gravitated toward the middle, attacking policies with healthy consensuses. We’re a right-of-center country; no matter how much progressives deny that fact, it’s true and channeling that saved Clinton’s presidency. Patrick Ruffini of Echelon Insights decided to construct a lengthy Twitter thread about Clinton’s 1996 comeback, how his presidency stole some GOP initiatives, and how some issues that Clinton championed still resonate today, like being tough on crime and curbing illegal immigration.

Wait until the left discovers JFK’s policies. As Peter Robinson of Uncommon Knowledge and Ricochet said when he interviewed James Piereson, the author of Camelot and the Cultural Revolution in 2008, “Let me point out that John F. Kennedy ran to the right of Richard Nixon on defense, and not long after he was elected, he set to work on and enacted before his death a massive income tax cut.” Piereson replied, “You know, a lot of conservatives look back on Kennedy and say his views in 1960 are not all that far from their views today.”