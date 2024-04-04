OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: How the British look at the world.

Just as in America, this grading system conveyed a particular set of values to students, one that they carry with them as they enter their professional lives. It seems to me, for example, that, for better and for worse, the ingrained habit of proving that they are worthy of a first has shaped the style of many British journalists. Even as the country is getting more polarized, opinion writers care more about being entertaining than about being right. Across the political spectrum, from the Guardian to the Telegraph, columnists have far greater freedoms than their American counterparts to adopt a chatty tone, to float a half-baked idea, or to go off on an entertaining tangent. For American journalists, the cardinal sin is to be wrong. For British journalists, the cardinal sin is to be boring.

If, “for American journalists, the cardinal sin is to be wrong,” then there was more sinning going on in the newsroom from 2015 to, well today, than Sodom and Gomorrah combined:

Given the reportage of the last nine years, it’s a bottomless list, needless to say.