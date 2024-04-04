THE SWAMP WASN’T DRAINED:: How the Deep State Played Trump During the Pandemic. My podcast (transcript provided) with Rob Montz, whose documentary reveals how one scientifically ignorant bureaucrat, Deborah Birx, imposed lockdowns and mask mandates during the pandemic. He calls it a “silent coup” against Trump — carried out with Mike Pence’s acquiescence. And check out Montz’s documentary, “It Wasn’t Fauci.”