ABOUT TIME: The reckoning over puberty blockers has arrived. “In gender dysphoria, a ‘successful’ prescription is where puberty is bypassed altogether. The assumption about reversibility, never tested and highly questionable from the start, proved to be the ethical foundation for the entire Dutch experiment, and it quickly crumbled. Over 93 percent of adolescents who are put on puberty blockers for gender issues continue down the medical pathway to cross-sex hormones. Some go on to surgeries.”