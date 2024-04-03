COME SEE THE ANTISEMITISM INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM:

Remember when Jews at Harvard had to bring in their menorah every night at Hanukkah because the school couldn’t guarantee it wouldn’t be vandalized? This “apartheid wall” is on display now at Harvard yard, complete with quotes from terrorists, guarded 24/7 by school security. pic.twitter.com/IBAS0RmmxL — Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) April 3, 2024

Plus: “The inspirational quote by the way, which they attribute proudly in their art project, is from the spokesperson for the PFLP – a Palestinian Marxist-Leninist terror organization that is known for hijacking planes and planting bombs that murdered dozens of civilians worldwide.”