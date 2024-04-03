CHRISTIAN TOTO: No, ‘Civil War’s’ Fascist President Isn’t Donald Trump.

Kirsten Dunst leads an ensemble cast including “Parks and Recreation” standout Nick Offerman as the U.S. president. Much of the film’s story has been kept under wraps. The film’s SXSW Film and TV Festival debut let some light shine on the narrative.

Offerman’s president, for example, has fascistic tendencies and is currently serving his third term.

It must be Trump. Of course.

if Hollywood has taught us anything over the past seven-plus years it’s that it can’t stop referencing the 45th president. And, almost every time said commentary is unflattering.

To be kind.

That’s exactly what journalists were hoping from “Civil War.” It’s why they’re trying to get the film’s stars to admit it. So far, they’re striking out.