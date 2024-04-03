UNEXPECTEDLY: Calif. fast food minimum wage law will cost you $200 more a year for your Starbucks habit.

Comparing previous receipts to current prices, items at Starbucks, where each store is corporately owned, have been jacked up by $0.50 to as much as $1.00, BI found.

A spokesperson for the coffee chain confirmed to the outlet that the rising prices in California stores are a response to the higher minimum wage — but declined to reveal the average item increase.

The menu price increase was implemented as a way to offset the higher labor costs, but loyal customers who visit Starbucks regularly might not be able to dish out the extra change, regardless of whether or not they agree their baristas should get paid more.