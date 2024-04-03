I’M SO OLD, I REMEMBER WHEN DRAINING THE SPR WAS GOING TO LOWER PRICES: Biden administration cancels purchase for Strategic Petroleum Reserve, citing high prices.

How it started and where it is in one handy chart.

So, Biden drained the SPR in a midterm election year, promised to refill it, but has now stopped even the trickle into the SPR b/c refilling it might put upward pressure on oil prices during a presidential election year; Biden giveth, Biden taketh away (but mostly taketh)… pic.twitter.com/xxua6buHW5 — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) April 3, 2024

That’s a 17-day supply of oil left in our “strategic” petroleum reserve, courtesy of a cabal that can’t (or won’t) think past the next public opinion poll.