April 4, 2024

I’M SO OLD, I REMEMBER WHEN DRAINING THE SPR WAS GOING TO LOWER PRICES: Biden administration cancels purchase for Strategic Petroleum Reserve, citing high prices.

How it started and where it is in one handy chart.

That’s a 17-day supply of oil left in our “strategic” petroleum reserve, courtesy of a cabal that can’t (or won’t) think past the next public opinion poll.

Posted at 8:37 am by Stephen Green