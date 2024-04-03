WOULD YOU TAKE IN AN ILLEGAL ALIEN FOR $125 A DAY? New York, New York Is a Helluva Mess.

It’s interesting that hizzoner piped up about the idea just as Gov Kathy Hochul and the legislature’s Plus One ADU (Additional Dwelling Unit) legislation started humming along. That’s where the state gives a low or moderate-income homeowner up to $125,000 (plus all sorts of bennies like expedited permitting help, etc.) for upgrading an existing structure, converting a garage or attic, or just plain building a tiny house in the backyard into a habitable abode. For…gosh, whoever might need to live there. And if the homeowner wants to rent it out after the state foots part – or all – of the bill, why, that’s okay, too.

Neat how that works. The state is enticing and financing the middle and lower classes to make their lives more “affordable” by becoming basically migrant housing.

I’d be very careful what I wished for when a government as prone to Big Brotherism as New York starts waving cash for a piece of my property, though. Admittedly not being completely up on the niceties of rental law in New York still doesn’t stop my jaundiced eye from squinting at the “deal.” Particularly when you realize that these “migrants” are incredibly well-versed in whatever “rights” and handouts are to be awarded to them wherever they land. And that New York is one of the ground zeros for squatting battles.