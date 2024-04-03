HAMMER TIME: Talking Miami Vice with Legendary Keyboardist Jan Hammer.

A fan of the series contacted me recently looking for my 2003 interview with Vice soundtrack composer and all-around synthesizer wizard Jan Hammer, which was originally published at the late-lamented original version of Blogcritics. I was happy to republish it with updated hyperlinks, and drop in a few videos of Hammer’s music from YouTube, a site that astonishingly, didn’t exist back in those stone knives and bearskins days on the Internet.